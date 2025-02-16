Fire Chief reminds drivers to use extra caution on hazardous roads after three car crashes within 45 minutes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Irondequoit Fire District Chief Shane Metcalf warns people to avoid driving on the 104 and 590 as the roads are very bad after three separate crashes within 45 minutes on Sunday morning.

He said it went from rain to blinding snow in the 104 area. If you must drive, drive slowly and carefully since road conditions are dangerous.

There was a crash on 590 north just south of the Empire Boulevard exit. The vehicle rolled over and two people were extricated. One was evaluated for minor injuries. 590 North at Empire Blvd. was shut down but has since reopened.

There was another car crash on 104 between Culver and Goodman in front of the Old Medley Center and one person had minor injuries.

In another crash on the 590 and East Ridge Road, one person had minor injuries.