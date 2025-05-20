Fire crews battle fire at house on Clifton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene of a house fire on Clifton Street in Rochester Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jackeline Sierra from the Rochester Fire Department, they responded to a call for a house fire at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Sierra says they got to the house where they saw the heavy fire coming from the second floor window. she also says it took them almost 25 minutes to put out the fire.

Eight people lived in the home and got out safely, according to Sierra. She says they have reached out to the Red Cross to help the family.

Our photojournalist saw multiple firefighters from the Rochester Fire Department at the scene, along with severe damages to the second floor of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Clifton Street is expected to be closed until 4 p.m.