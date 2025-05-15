Fire crews battle house fire at Traver Circle and North Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon on Traver Circle and North Goodman Street.

The fire department says they responded to a report of a house fire at around 2:46 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they say there was heavy smoke coming from a home and there was three people inside, but they were able to make it out themselves safely. Firefighters used two hose lines to put the fire out, according to the fire department.

Daniel Witkowski, a Rochester firefighter, says there was extensive damage to the back of the house and are there parts of the house that are not live able.

Yehya Kassin, who witnessed the fire, says he was driving by and saw the smoke, fire trucks and people running out of the house. Kassin said he thought someone was hurt and that the whole entire house on fire.

The fire department says no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.