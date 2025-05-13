Fire crews battle structure fire at Bleile Terrace in Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire at Bleile Terrace in Rochester Tuesday afternoon.

At around noon Tuesday, fire crews got to the scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor and attic of a vacant residential duplex, the fire department says.

They also say fire crews were able to quickly secure a water source and deployed three hose lines to combat the fire and got the fire under control in 20 minutes.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and no one was in the home at the time of the fire, according to the fire department. They say the cause is still under investigation.