Fire crews battle suspicious second blaze in vacant Clay Avenue home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A late-night blaze erupted at a vacant home on Clay Avenue, located on the north side of the city near the intersection with Dewey Avenue.

The fire, which broke out around 10:00 p.m. Monday, prompted a response from seven fire companies to tackle the flames that had engulfed the second floor and attic of the property. Authorities are treating the incident as suspicious, noting that this is not the first time the vacant building has been the scene of a fire. There was a previous incident at the same location a few months back, raising concerns about the safety and security of the area’s vacant properties.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Rochester fire crews are digging into the details to unravel the circumstances leading up to this latest emergency.

