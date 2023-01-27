RFD: Crews unable to account for all residents as they battle house fire on Hancock Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fire crews are currently battling a large, three-alarm fire on Hancock Street.

The Rochester Fire Department says they’re unable to account for all residents. There are reports of a person trapped on the third floor which is still burning. Firefighters say they still haven’t been able to get up to the third floor.

RFD responded at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday after getting reports of flames at the nine-family home with multiple apartments. The home is between West Avenue and Chili Avenue. Two people had to be rescued and were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

RFD says the condition of the home continues to worsen. 57 firefighters responded.

The interior stair going to the third floor collapsed and the roof not intact. Crews are still working to battle the flames on the third floor and are working to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

After safety concerns, firefighters were pulled from inside the building and are battling the flames from the outside, said RFD Battalion Chief James Hartman.

The scene is blocked off at least a block in every direction of this fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

RFD says they’re working with the Red Cross to get housing to the families that were displaced by the fire. A bus is outside to keep the residents warm.