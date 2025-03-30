Crews put out small fire outside historic building on West Main Street

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews put out a small electric fire on the ledge of the historic Powers Building on West Main Street on Saturday night.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw Rochester firefighters close off the street around 11 p.m. Crews said there was a problem with the heat tape, an electrical heating cable used on windows for icicles, outside the seventh-floor window.

Crews said there was no damage inside the building.