Crews rescue person from house fire on Mazda Terrace on city’s northeast side

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department rescued a person from a house fire on Mazda Terrace off North Clinton Avenue on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of two people trapped in a house fire. Rochester Fire Department Lt. Jackie Sierra said they received the call at 9:30 a.m. and fire crews responded shortly after.

Upon arrival, fire crews were able to rescue a person who on was the second floor through the window with crown ladders, while the other person trapped was able to get themselves out, Sierra said. Fire crews were able to put the fire out after both people got out.

Sierra said the person who was rescued had no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it has not been determined yet if the people in the house can return back to it, according to Sierra. She also said the Red Cross has been contacted.