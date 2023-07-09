Fire crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire on Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Park Avenue early Sunday morning.

Calls came in just before 2 a.m.

Crews say the tenant of the building was not home at the time and unfortunately two cats died in the fire. Officials say they had to escort the tenant of another building to safety. No tenant or firefighters were injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.