Fire damages home in Oakfield in Genesee County

OAKFIELD, N.Y. — Firefighters in Genesee County are investigating the cause of a house fire in the Town of Oakfield.

A neighbor called 911 just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday on Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road. Firefighters helped a man and his two dogs to get out safely.

No one was hurt. The fire appears to have started in the living room. Assistant Chief Chad Williams of the Oakfield Fire Department says a well prepared crew made it possible to knock down the flames quickly.

“Once the training kicks in, it’s like muscle memory, it just kicks in. It’s second nature. They go in, they do what they got to do and everybody comes out unscathed,” Williams said.

No official cause yet but the assistant chief says signs point to a wood burning stove.