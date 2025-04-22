Fire Departments across the state to participate in ‘RecruitNY’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Hundreds of fire departments across New York State will open their doors for “RecruitNY” over the weekend, which gives people the chance to learn about being a volunteer firefighter.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) offers recruitment resources for volunteer fire organizations throughout the year.

On Wednesday, the campaign will kick off with a press conference at the West Webster Fire Department with local government officials, representatives from FASNY and volunteers from the West Webster Fire Department.

On April 26 and 27, West Webster, Webster Fire Department, Brighton Fire Department, Henrietta Fire District, Egypt Fire Department, Rush Volunteer Fire Department and more departments locally and across the state will allow people to visit their stations for a tour and to learn more about volunteering.

According to the RecruitNY website, volunteer fire departments have added thousands of members throughout the years due to this campaign.

Here is a post from the Brighton Fire Department about the event: