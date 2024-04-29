Fire destroys garage in Rochester: No one injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in a two-story home on Ramsey Park, just south of Browncroft Boulevard, near Winton Road. The garage was destroyed and there’s damage to the home.

RFD said the fire started in the garage and spread into the home. The two people who lived there got out safely by the time the fire crews arrived.

There were no injuries to the residents or first responders.

The house is unlivable until repairs are made, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.