Fire destroys popular Wayne County bar and grill

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A fire destroyed Rascals Bar and Grill in Williamson early Saturday morning. The fire started around 2:30 a.m.

The Williamson Fire Company, along with crews from East Williamson and Wallington, worked together to bring the fire under control.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and any potential injuries.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.