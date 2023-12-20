Fire destroys Seneca County home, kills 3 dogs

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — A fire in Seneca County on Tuesday morning killed three dogs and destroyed a family’s home.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Brokaw Road in the town of Lodi. The two people who lived there weren’t home at the time. Firefighters were not able to save the dogs inside due to extreme heat and smoke.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a faulty electric space heater in the mobile home.

Deputies say the family does not have home insurance. The Red Cross is helping the family.