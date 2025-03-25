Fire engulfs part of vacant house on Doran Street on city’s southwest side

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vacant house went up in flames on Tuesday morning on Doran Street off South Plymouth Avenue on the city’s southwest side.

The fire was burning on the second floor and the attic when News10NBC’s crew arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. The Rochester Fire Department got the flames under control in around 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire and firefighters have deemed it suspicious. We’ve reached out to RFD for more information.