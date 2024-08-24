Fire forces 3 people from Perinton home

Fire drives 3 people from home in Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. — A fire in Perinton forced three people out of their home Saturday morning.

Fairport Fire Chief John Overacker says the three people who lived in the Port Meadow Trail home were able to get out safely through a back door and were not hurt. However, their cat is currently missing.

The chief said four volunteer fire departments responded and got the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

The garage — where the fire appears to have started — and three cars were destroyed. There was minimal damage to neighboring homes.

“The area of origin appears to be the garage. There was heavy involvement in the exterior front of the building, and there are some rooms along the garage side that are currently bring overhauled where we unfortunately have to take some drywall out to make sure that all the fire’s out,” Overacker said.

Overacker said the Town of Perinton Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the homeowners to find housing arrangements.