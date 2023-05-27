Fire in vacant building on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a two-alarm fire in Rochester on Saturday afternoon.

Rochester firefighters responded to Hudson Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard

around 4, where they found a vacant building on fire.

A second alarm was called because of how close the building on fire was to

another building.

The fire did spread to that second building, which the fire department says typically

happens

“Rochester, houses are built right on top of each other, exposure is

not uncommon,” said RPD Executive Deputy Chief James Hartman.

Fire crews were able to put both fires out safely. No one was hurt, but the

two buildings suffered heavy damage. The cause of the fire is under

investigation.