Fire officials looking to identify person who poured gas outside Father Tracy Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fire officials are asking for help identifying the person who poured gas around a community center on North Clinton Avenue that serves homeless people and other vulnerable groups.

The Rochester Fire Department shared a video showing the man pouring gas around the foundation of the Father Tracy Advocacy Center around 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The video also shows the same man walking on Sullivan Street toward the community center with a gas can, then walking back without the can. RFD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

The Father Tracy Advocacy Center also provides translation services, access to addiction treatment, clothing for people in need, and connection to healthcare. Here is the video: