Fire on Ringle Street displaces two adults and two children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to 23 Ringle St. on Sunday evening for a report of a porch on fire in a single-family home. It took firefighters 25 minutes to get the fire under control. The home suffered significant fire and water damage to the front rooms, on all levels. The Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children that were displaced.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. The Fire Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation into the cause.