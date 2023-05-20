Fire on tenth floor of high rise apartment building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday, the Rochester Fire Department responded to Charlotte Harbortown Apartments at 4575 Lake Avenue for a fire alarm. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from upper floor windows of the high rise building. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, and keep the fire damage to the tenth floor apartment.

Residents who lived on the tenth floor sheltered in place, while other residents evacuated the building using the stairs. No civilians or firefighters were injured, and the fire is under investigation.

The RFD would like to remind everyone to make sure:

Their smoke alarms are in working condition and test them on a monthly basis

To practice your exit plan regularly

If there is a fire, Get out and Stay out

Call 911 from a safe place outside of the building

If any city resident does not have a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm, they should call 311, and RFD will respond to install one for them.