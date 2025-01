ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Friday night fire on Rochester’s north side caused significant damage to a home on Avenue D, located between Conkey Avenue and Hollenbeck Street.

Smoke billowed out of the roof, with extensive damage visible at the front of the house.

Authorities are investigating.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

