Fire rips through Clay Avenue home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fire ripped through a home on the city’s northwest side Thursday night.

It started around 8 p.m. on Clay Avenue. Firefighters at a nearby station actually smelled smoke and went looking for the location. When they got there, flames already had engulfed the first and second stories as well as the attic.

No one was home at the time, but a resident did show up as firefighters battled the fire and had to be restrained.

There was no word Thursday night on the cause.