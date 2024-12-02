Fire union criticizes city leaders after deadly fire in Canandaigua

CANADAIGUA, N.Y. — The union representing the Canandaigua Fire Department is speaking out against city administration after a deadly fire on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 8:40 a.m. and engulfed the two-story home on Jefferson Avenue. Fire crews found a victim inside and two other people were treated for smoke inhalation.

In a Facebook post, I.A.F.F. Local 2098 claimed staffing issues made it difficult for firefighters to get to the victim, saying “four firefighters cannot search for a trapped victim while simultaneously controlling a raging fire.” The union says city administration hasn’t listened to its concerns that staffing issues pose a danger to the community.

Canandaigua’s city manager said an independent study from 2018 found that the optimal daily staffing for the fire department was four firefighters per shift. There are a total of 18 paid firefighters in the city.

“Since the time of this study being published, the City doubled the staffing level of the Fire Department and maintains the recommended four firefighters on duty 24/7,” said the statement from City Manager John Goodwin.

Here is the Facebook post from I.A.F.F. Local 2098:

“When will the City Council and City Manager just listen to us? We have tried desperately, over and over and over again to bring to light the need to properly staff this fire department to make the safety of our citizens and visitors a reality.”

“It is not a reality we live in currently. 4 firefighters CANNOT search for a trapped victim while simultaneously controlling a raging fire. These are our two primary objectives as firefighters; our first arriving crew yesterday was unable to complete their search objective, while the unchecked fire continued to rapidly grow.”

“We have warned the City Council and Manager of the ever real and present dangers our community faces with this lack of staffing. Unfortunately, and as proven yesterday, our warnings have fallen on deaf ears. When will politicians listen to those who are actually trained and educated in their fields? When will this City simply provide the safety and security this City deserves and one that we as Local 2098 are pleading for?”

“Our members are hurting deeply because of yesterday’s tragedy, and we are praying for healing for the victim’s family and entire community. Our City has never given us the opportunity to do the best that we can do, or be the best that we can be. We take this job, this oath for one reason. To Save Lives. And our City does NOTHING to support our oath. Enough is enough. We, as Canandaigua Professional Firefighters Local 2098, urge all city residents and visitors to reach out to your local council person, mayor, city manager and plead that they staff this department at the levels they know and have known they need to be at!”

“Our community is more than just dollar signs on pieces of paper. They are human beings- husbands, wives, children, parents, friends, and co-workers that deserve to live and work in a city that protects them.”

Here is the full statement from City Manager John Goodwin:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family that is grieving the loss of a family member and recovering from this tragic incident. In regard to the Fire Union’s post, the City and the Town of Canandaigua commissioned an independent study of our fire operations. This study was published in July 2018 entitled “Fire Operational and Analysis Report” completed by the Center for Public Safety Management.”

“This independent study included 26 recommendations, including a recommendation of the optimum daily career staffing of the Canandaigua Fire Department. This recommendation stated that the ‘optimum daily career staffing of the Canandaigua Fire Department is four personnel.’ Since the time of this study being published, the City doubled the staffing level of the Fire Department and maintains the recommended four (4) firefighters on duty 24/7.”