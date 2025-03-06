Fired by the feds? New York State wants to hire you, says State Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is launching a major hiring initiative called the “You’re Hired” campaign, aiming to hire recently fired federal employees to help fill approximately 7,000 job vacancies across the state.

Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues spoke with News10NBC via phone, emphasizing the state’s interest in recruiting those affected by recent federal job cuts.

“So ideally, we want them to be reinstated,” Hogues said. “But if that doesn’t work out or if some of them feel that they can no longer or no longer wish to work for the federal government, we want them to know that there are probably opportunities for them available at the state government.”

The Trump administration has dismissed tens of thousands of federal employees under the Department of Government Efficiency, including from the General Services Administration, Environmental Protections Agency, National Park Service, and Department of Labor – with more layoffs anticipated, as Trump plans to cut up to 80,000 jobs from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

New York State is positioning itself as a potential employer for those individuals.

“We’re looking for individuals in IT, engineering, health and human services, parks, I mean, you name it,” Hogues stated. “We’re getting questions and we’re seeing interest, immediately.”

For those interested in applying for a job with New York State, visit their website, or stop by the Department of Labor, where the Department of Civil Service is hiring, at Monroe Community College’s downtown campus.

