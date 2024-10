ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews battled a fire at a house on Magnolia Street near Jefferson Avenue overnight. One firefighter was treated at the hospital for minor burns.

News10NBC’s photojournalist arrived at the scene around midnight, right after it broke out. The Rochester Fire Department got a call for a person trapped but when firefighters searched the house, no one was there.

Crews found heavy fire and upgraded it to a second alarm.