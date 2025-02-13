Firefighter dies while battling flames in downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A firefighter has died and two others were injured while battling a fire in downtown Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Binghamton Fire Department identified the firefighter who died as John “JR” Gaudet, a father of three who also coached youth sports. He died in the hospital after battling the fire on Court Street near the Chenango River.

The other two firefighters remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to a post from Binghamton’s mayor. Crews first responded to the fire around 9:40 p.m. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Here is the statement from the Binghamton Fire Department’s Facebook page:

“JR embodied what it means to be a firefighter—fearless, dedicated, and always putting others before himself. His infectious smile, unwavering positivity, and relentless work ethic made him a brother to all who had the honor of serving alongside him. He was the kind of firefighter you could always count on, the one who would have your back no matter the situation. At fires, he was a bull—always first in line to get inside. He would literally run through a wall for you. There was no one better to have by your side.”

“Beyond the firehouse, JR was deeply involved in our community. He was a dedicated coach to many youth sports teams in Binghamton, always eager to share his passion and lacrosse wisdom with young athletes. His impact reached far beyond his firefighting duties, touching the lives of so many in our city.”

“JR’s loss is immeasurable. He leaves behind his loving wife and three young children. Please keep his family, friends, and fellow firefighters in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”