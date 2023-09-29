Firefighter suffers minor injuries while battling flames at Clay Avenue home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester firefighter is recovering from minor injuries from battling a fire at a two-story house on the city’s northwest side.

Crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. on Thursday and found flames coming from the first story window of the house on Clay Avenue near Norbert Street.

Crews contained the fire to one side of the two-family house and no one was home at the time. The Rochester Fire Department says unattended cooking was the cause. The flames spread from the kitchen to the first and second floor, along with the partial attic.

The Red Cross is helping the six adults displaced by the fire.