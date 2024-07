ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a burning abandoned warehouse Wednesday afternoon.

They say it took less than five minutes for firefighters to arrive to a vacant, smoking warehouse on Sherer Street, around 2:20 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire from the outside, since the building’s roof was collapsing.

They say no one was in the warehouse and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.