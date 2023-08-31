Firefighters battle flames at vacant house on Wilkins Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a house on Wilkins Street near Joseph Avenue on Thursday morning.

Rochester Police were on patrol around 1 a.m. in the area when they noticed smoke. Then, the Rochester Fire Department responded. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw large flames coming from the roof.

RFD says the house was vacant and the flames caused the roof to collapse. Chief David Abdoch explained how crews tackled the fire.

“It was kind of difficult to get to a lot of the fire that was on the second floor because the stairs were burnt down. That kind of made it difficult for us to get up there. So that’s why we made it a second alarm, so we can get more resources to assist us to get up there.”

The fire was under control after 55 minutes and no one was injured.