Firefighters battle house fire off Clifford Avenue Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Firefighters extinguished a house fire on Weigel Alley, just off Clifford Avenue, late Saturday night.

News10NBC was at the scene around 10 p.m., where several fire trucks and dozens of firefighters were present.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire and if there were any injuries.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story.