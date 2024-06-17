Firefighters battling house fire on Rohr Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters are battling a house fire on Rohr Street. That runs between Bay Street and Clifford Avenue.

Deputy Chief Mike Vinci said the fire started in the bathroom of a two-family home.

“We had one person trapped in the bedroom. When they got up there, they heard a cry for help. They quickly got the person out. She’s doing okay. She has smoke inhalation. She went to the hospital.”

Two other people made it out of the home.

Firefighters have to take precautions in the extreme heat.

“We try to stay hydrated. We put notices out, we try to get the guys to drink a lot and stay hydrated. And pace ourselves. We also have enough personnel here to relieve each other, and take breaks. It does get hot, but it’s part of our job.”

Firefighters wear 80 pounds of gear, so they need to stay in shape to handle it.

Vinci said the biggest challenge we get is finding the scene of the fire, and narrow streets like Rohr are hard to get down with all the equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BREAKING: A large response on Rohr St in Rochester. Dozens of firefighters, officers and paramedics responding to the scene of a house fire. Rohr St and Bay St. is closed off. I’m working to learn exactly what happened from officials @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/Tx4Ln9Qfqq — Marsha Augustin (@MarshaA_TV) June 17, 2024

Firefighters have responded to a tan colored house with a dark brown roof, pictured below on Rohr St. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/uyiqGrF2te — Marsha Augustin (@MarshaA_TV) June 17, 2024