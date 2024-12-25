Firefighters help Santa spread Christmas cheer to local families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The holiday spirit was alive and well on Christmas Eve as Henrietta Firefighters joined Rochester’s Engine 5 to bring Christmas joy to local families.

Santa Claus and the firefighters visited families living on Murray, Austin, and Werner Streets on Tuesday.

The Apostles Church organized the festive event, bringing smiles and holiday cheer to the neighborhood.

Photos courtesy of Henrietta Professional Firefighters & Dispatchers – IAFF Local 3738