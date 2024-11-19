Firefighters mourn loss of Lt. David Sidorenko, killed in off-duty crash in Catskills

Lt. David Sidorenko is on far left Lt. David Sidorenko is on right

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire Lt. David Sidorenko was killed in an off-duty crash in the Catskills.

State police say the crash happened Saturday afternoon in Hardenburgh in Ulster County.

According to the Rochester Fire Department Local 1071, Sidorenko was a great man who enriched the firehouse, ice rink and anywhere else he was and will be deeply missed.