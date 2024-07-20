Firefighters: Nobody hurt in St. Paul St. high-rise fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters Friday put out a fire in a 10th-floor apartment of the high-rise building at 125 St. Paul St.

Firefighters had received a call indicating there was a person trapped in an apartment fire. They found the fire, which remained contained to the apartment of origin, put it out and extinguished the smoke. The occupant already had left before firefighters got to the scene.

The occupant was medically evaluated as a precautionary measure, and no injuries were reported. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.