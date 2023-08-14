Firefighters put out Aster Street house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters had a house fire at 1 Aster St. under control in roughly 10 minutes, the Rochester Fire Department reported today.

Firefighters responded at 2:51 p.m. to the fire at the 2 1/2-tory, single-family home. The fire was located in the center of the home and was quickly extinguished, firefighters say. Nobody was home at the time, and no firefighters or other people were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.