Firefighters put out fire at condo in South Bristol

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. — Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a condo at 93 Cliffside Drive in South Bristol within 15 minutes of arriving Wednesday morning. They confined the fire to one condo, preventing it from spreading to neighboring buildings.

Cheshire and Bristol firefighters were sent to the scene when the call came in at 4:53 a.m., and Cheshire Assistant Chief John Springer found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the five-floor building, on the fourth floor. Firefighters from Cheshire attacked the fire on the inside, while a crew from the Canandaigua Fire Department searched to make sure no people were inside.

Cheshire firefighters said the building was safely evacuated, and nobody was injured. Ontario County Emergency Management is investigating the cause of the fire.