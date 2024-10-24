Firefighters put out house fire on Sterling Street

Firefighters extinguish fire on Sterling Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire on Rochester’s northwest side Wednesday night.

Firefighters got a call around 8 p.m. for a house on fire on Sterling Street with children trapped. First responders put out the fire in less than 20 minutes. They say no one was in the home and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is not yet clear whether the house was occupied or vacant.