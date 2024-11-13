Firefighters rescue horse from mud at Mendon Ponds

MENDON, N.Y. – On Wednesday afternoon, the Mendon and Honeoye Falls Fire Departments were called to Mendon Ponds Park for the report of a horse stuck in the mud.



The Monroe County Fire Coordinator called it an ‘unusual occurrence’.

Fire officials say the horse’s front legs and one hind leg were locked in soft ground, deep in the woods. After several hours, they used a rope system to remove the horse from the mud, who was then able to walk off on its own.

When asked how the horse got there, fire officials said that there are plenty of horse trails in the area.

