Firefighters rescue people from roof during Webster house fire

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Multiple people had to be saved from a roof during a house fire Monday morning in Webster.

The Webster Fire Department says it responded to a home on Hartsville Lane around 7:30 a.m. When they got there, crews had to use a ladder to get people off of the roof.

Firefighters also learned there was a dog trapped inside the home. Crews were able to get it out and administer oxygen.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement, but the cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting.