Firefighters respond to apartment fire on DeGeorge Circle in Greece

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. – News10NBC is working to learn more about an apartment fire in Greece.

Our photojournalist was on the scene at DeGeorge Circle on Sunday afternoon. The front of the building was badly burned and crews were attending to the damage.

News10NBC has reached out to the North Greece Fire Department for information. We’ll bring you any updates as we get them.

A.I. aA.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.