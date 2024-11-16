Firefighters respond to blaze in Wayne Middle School classroom

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A fire brought first responders to Wayne Middle School in the town of Ontario on Friday night.

Firefighters say when they got there smoke was pouring out into the hallway, and flames were coming from a second-floor classroom. First responders say they were able to keep the fire to just one room as they put it out.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.