Firefighters respond to explosion at chemical company on McKee Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded for an explosion on McKee Road early Sunday morning.

Fire crews say they responded to 100 McKee Road around 1:08 a.m. to reports of an explosion at Arxada, a chemicals company. Officials explain the explosion caused extensive damage to the Train 2 building and the equipment inside.

The RFD Haz Mat team responded to the scene as a precaution. They determined no chemicals were released beyond the plant property.

Representatives from RFD, RPD, AMR, DEC and Arxada assisted at the scene. Officials say the plant was idle at the time of the explosion and only three workers were on site.

Fire crews say no one was injured.