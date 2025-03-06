Firefighters save Ontario County house after flames engulf garage

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Gorham Fire Company went to a house on Lake to Lake Road in Gorham for a garage fire on Wednesday at 3:09 p.m.

When they got there, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and they requested assistance from Crystal Beach Fire Department, Rushville Hose Co, and Stanley Fire Dept.

The garage and contents were a total loss, but the home on the property was saved with exterior damage.

One resident was treated and released by the ambulance for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.