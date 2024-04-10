Firehouses across NY to open their doors to recruit volunteer firefighters

ALBANY, N.Y. – Firehouses in Monroe County and across the state will open their doors on Saturday and Sunday to increase volunteer membership.

The past several years have been challenging for volunteer fire departments throughout the state. Many are faced with decreased membership and increased call volume.

Nearly 90% of fire departments across New York State are volunteer based, and during the second weekend in April those departments invite residents to come check out what they have to offer.

This year’s RecruitNY weekend will be on April 13-14.

List of fire departments participating in RecruitNY Weekend here.