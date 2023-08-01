Fireworks lead to lockout at School 44

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — School 44 at 820 Chili Ave. briefly was in lockout Tuesday afternoon after a report of gunshots in the area _ which turned out to have been fireworks.

Rochester police responded to Genesee Park Boulevard just before 3 p.m. for the report of shots heard in the area, and the nearby school was sent into lockout — in which nobody is allowed to enter the school — “in an abundance of caution,” according to police. After the noise was determined to have come from fireworks, the lockout was lifted.