Firm gets contract for state park at High Falls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A landscape and urban design firm has gotten a contract to design a state park around High Falls in downtown Rochester.

New York State announced on Wednesday that the firm OLIN has a contract to partner with local firms on the project. Work is already underway to remediate the nearly mile-long stretch of the Genesee Gorge and is expected to last another five years.

Construction on the new park is expected to begin in 2026 or 2027. The park project is part of ROC the Riverway, a collaboration between the city, state, and regional economic development partners to revitalize the Genesee River.