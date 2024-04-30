First Alert: A rainy end to April, but dry weather returns for the start of May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavier thunderstorms have been firing up this afternoon over central New York State, however, the rain has been much lighter over the Genesee Valley on Tuesday. A low-pressure system will slowly move across Western New York and this will end one of our wettest Aprils in recent memory. Fortunately, drier weather will return Tuesday evening with a gradual return to sunshine over the next 24 hours. Rochester should see about 72 hours of dry, comfortable weather through the end of the work week.

Tuesday night, look for any lingering showers to end. The low temperature should be in the upper 40s. Wednesday, the first day of May, will feature clouds in the morning with more sunshine in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees, but cooler near Lake Ontario. Thursday you can expect partial sunshine with the temperature in the middle to upper 60s.

