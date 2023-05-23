First Alert Weather Update: Showers and cooler air return Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We got a taste of summer on Tuesday, but we’re back to an April feel by Wednesday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Wednesday starts off dry and mild early, with temperatures in the 60s. Showers arrive by mid to late morning, and taper mid to late afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures will take a tumble back into the lower to mid 50s by dinnertime. High pressure and dry air build back in quickly, meaning we should see rapid clearing and sunshine before the sun sets. Thursday will be much cooler, with highs in the 50s much of the day, and some patchy frost possible both early Thursday and early Friday mornings, well away from Lake Ontario. We’ll warm things up again on Friday, with highs into the 60s, and 70s by the Memorial Day weekend.

At this point, we’re still expecting dry weather and warmer air for the holiday weekend, but we are still tracking the trend of an area of low pressure spinning over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic that may spread out and lift northward. If it does, we may get a rogue shower here or there, but it is simply something that we are keeping an eye on at this point.