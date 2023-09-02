First Alert Forecast: 90-Degree weather is set to return – Better late than never

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A ridge of high pressure, something we have not seen too much of this summer, will push into the northeast for the remainder of the holiday weekend. This might be considered the unofficial end of summer, but it is likely that this will be the first heat wave of the season for Western New York. No records are expected, but unseasonably hot temperatures are likely for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. In addition, the humidity will climb significantly which will make for some very uncomfortable weather conditions. During this time, Rochester will experience four days of dry, sunny weather. The passage of several cold fronts later in the week will likely break the heat starting later Thursday and Friday.

Saturday night, look for clouds to dissipate with clearing skies for the overnight. The temperature will fall into the low to middle 60s. Sunday, Labor Day, Tuesday, and Wednesday will bring bright sunshine for each day. However, the heat will build though the week with temperature readings rising into the upper 80s on Sunday and then into the low 90s through the middle of the week. Showers and thundershowers will likely arrive Thursday and Friday with some relief in the form of cooler temperatures.

