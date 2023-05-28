First Alert Forecast: A beautiful end to the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, Western New York has enjoyed a beautiful Memorial Day weekend. And the weather will change very little for holiday. A big dome of high pressure has parked itself over the Great Lakes and there will be very little movement in this weather feature in the coming days. However, one small difference will be a cold front which will cross the area towards Monday morning. This is called a “backdoor” front because it will cross the area from an unusual direction – coming from the northeast. It is a dry front and will only serve to drop the temperature a few degrees for Memorial Day.

Sunday night, look for clear, moonlit skies. It will be cool, but not as chilly as last few nights. The low temperature will be near 50 degrees. Memorial Day will feature another day of bright sunshine. It will not be quite as warm as Saturday with the high temperature in the middle 70s. However, it will be warmer south of Rochester, but much cooler lake side. Tuesday brings another day of sunshine, and it will turn noticeably warmer with the mercury rising into the lower 80s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert for updates on the forecast.